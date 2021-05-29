Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Down 61.2% in May

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the April 29th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MLAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 807.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $103,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 468,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

