ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 154.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $120.99 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.