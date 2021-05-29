Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of MPC opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $10,449,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 76.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 116,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

