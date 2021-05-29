Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

