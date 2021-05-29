Mariner LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Workiva by 32.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,183 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

