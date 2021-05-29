Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 169.80 ($2.22).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.49.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

