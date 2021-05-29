Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MAURY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. 33,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

