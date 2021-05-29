Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MAURY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. 33,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.
Marui Group Company Profile
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.