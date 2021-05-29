Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 372.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,936 shares of company stock worth $9,138,627 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $164.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $165.62.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

