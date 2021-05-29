Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 49,244 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 372.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.