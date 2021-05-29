Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 373.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,405 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

