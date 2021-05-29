Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 63,805 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 373.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,805 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

The Southern stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

