MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCFT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MCFT opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after buying an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 156,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

