Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 3.8%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 1,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 802,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $533.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. On average, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

