Mchain Price Reaches $0.0010 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 88.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $61,084.28 and approximately $17.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008950 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 63,266,325 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

