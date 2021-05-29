MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

