Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

GETVF stock remained flat at $$5.55 during trading on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Mediaset EspaÃ±a ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising Telecinco, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audiovisual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

