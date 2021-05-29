Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Financial Contrast

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 39.02% 7.03% 3.12% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Hammerson 6 5 1 0 1.58

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $22.78, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.25 billion 9.97 $431.45 million $1.57 13.48 Hammerson $243.00 million 0.34 -$997.51 million N/A N/A

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

