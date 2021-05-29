MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.78

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 15710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

