Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.