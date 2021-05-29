Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MERC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.92.

Mercer International stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.26 million, a PE ratio of -114.15 and a beta of 1.94. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.08%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

