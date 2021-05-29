Merculet (MVP) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $164,876.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00319998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00199032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00780126 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

