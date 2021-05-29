Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $921,267.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,949,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

