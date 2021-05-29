Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 806,717 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $96.43 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

