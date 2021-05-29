Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,411.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,017.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.