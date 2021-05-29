Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MTCR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 78,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

