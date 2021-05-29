MetaHash (MHC) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $31.38 million and $2.08 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00320144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00189399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00786611 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,746,073,329 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,598,107 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

