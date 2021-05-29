Metronome 24 Hour Volume Reaches $79,928.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00009585 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $38.55 million and $79,928.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,079,265 coins and its circulating supply is 11,792,891 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

