M&G (LON:MNG) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 219.50 ($2.87).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 138.70 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.70 ($3.26).

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68). Also, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.