Michael L. Gravelle Sells 86,463 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FNF opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $94,891,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

