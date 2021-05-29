Michael Lefenfeld Buys 600 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Lefenfeld acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Lefenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Lefenfeld acquired 1,335 shares of Immunome stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05.
Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunome by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
