Michael Lefenfeld Buys 600 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Lefenfeld acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lefenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Lefenfeld acquired 1,335 shares of Immunome stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunome by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

