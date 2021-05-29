Michael Patrick Moxley Sells 2,500 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $216,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Patrick Moxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

