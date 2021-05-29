Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,441,553.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50.

NET opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $337,085,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.