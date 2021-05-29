Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.85. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $12.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.