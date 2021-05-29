Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.86

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.86 and traded as high as $28.20. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 22,458 shares.

MPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.