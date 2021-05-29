Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.29.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.52. 101,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,728. The firm has a market capitalization of C$780.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.44. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$22.48.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

