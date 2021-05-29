Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Capitalization Tops $28.70 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $28.70 million and approximately $135,688.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $46.56 or 0.00134302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00312048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00190845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00771706 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 616,483 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.