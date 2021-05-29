Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MITK. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $730.20 million, a PE ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after acquiring an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $4,854,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.