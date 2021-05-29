Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,140 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.48. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

