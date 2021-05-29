Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

