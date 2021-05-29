Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,331,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $575.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $601.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.77. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $280.01 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

