Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,395 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

