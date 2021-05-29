Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

ZEPP opened at $9.99 on Friday. Zepp Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $624.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

