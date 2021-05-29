MiX Telematics’ (MIXT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

MIXT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

