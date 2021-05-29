MiX Telematics’ (MIXT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
MIXT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
