MKM Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEED. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.10.

WEED opened at C$31.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$12.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.89. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.44 and a twelve month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

