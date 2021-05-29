Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 234,513 shares.The stock last traded at $36.16 and had previously closed at $34.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

