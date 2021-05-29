MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Trading Up 2.1%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 22,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 15,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

MONOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

