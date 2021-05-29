Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 952 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

