Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the April 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 332,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.80.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

