Morgan Stanley Raises H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $26.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 510,823 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 16.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

