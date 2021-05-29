Morgan Stanley Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $31.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.08.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.